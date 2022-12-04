3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Manilva with pool garage - € 171,900

Apartment Manilva, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 171,900

Key Ready 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment in Manilva just 1.5km away from the beach! Located just 5 minutes from Sotogrande and 10 minutes from the historical Estepona. This resort is close to all amenities. Gibraltar airport and Puerto banus (Marbella) is just 20 minutes away and Malaga International Airport iis less than an hour away. This is a unique residential development, designed with maximum technology in home automation and resort style living. This apartment is part of Phase one of this newly renovated resort. The resort apartments are built up of 2 & 3 bedrooms with 1 or 2 bathrooms,…