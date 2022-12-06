BRITISH pop legend Robbie Williams will perform at Marenostrum Fuengirola on 15 June 2023 in what will be his only concert in Andalucia.

Robbie is celebrating 25 years as a solo artist with a new album and special anniversary tour—even though it’s actually 27 years now, but Covid delayed all the celebrations.

The spectacular live show will see the presentation of Williams’ new album ‘XXV’, which features all of his biggest hits recorded, and also unveils some new tracks.

After huge success with perhaps the most famous boy band from the UK, British pop group ‘Take That’ formed in Manchester back in 1989, Williams left to do his own thing and went on to sell more than 85 million albums worldwide; thirteen number one albums in the UK (the most for any solo artist, equalled only by Elvis Presley); fourteen number one singles and the most concert tickets sold in one day (1.6 million on November 19, 2005).

In Williams’ extensive list of awards he has accumulated 18 Brit awards.

At the Sohail Castle venue, the ‘bad boy of British pop’ will play iconic songs from his career such as ‘Angels’, ‘Feels’ and ‘She’s All That’.

Tickets are on sale from today on the Marenostrum website.

READ MORE: