Palma de Mallorca airport is to end the requirements for travellers to remove liquids and electronics from their bags when they pass through security control.

The announcement comes as part of a huge €559 million redevelopment of Son Sant Joan airport over the next four winters, timed to coincide with reduced usage but without affecting operations.

“The security filters will be equipped with more modern technology, and this will create positive results in terms of safety and quality, such as passengers not having to remove their hand luggage, so no liquids or computers,” Tomas Melgar, the airport director told Mallorca Diario.

“The time has come to carry out a comprehensive upgrade of the facilities as they have been the same for more than 25 years.”

The plans include installing two more lines of check-in counters and another two baggage claim carousels so that separate flights do not end up sharing one carousel.