CIRQUE du Soleil’s first ever acrobatic show on ice lands in Malaga—a magical show that blends Cirque’s trademark circus acts and acrobatics with high level figure skating.

From tomorrow, Saturday December 10 until Sunday December 18, Malaga will be home to a ‘Breakthrough ice experience’ and offers a sensational opportunity for the young and not so young to enjoy in the run-up to Christmas.

Crystal is a show that has thrilled more than 1.8 million people worldwide, a 100 minute performance, with a 25 minute intermission, that blends the art of skating with electrifying acrobatics and aerial feats.

Malaga will be the only stop of Cirque du Soleil: Crystal in Andalucia, before continuing to Pamplona and then Barcelona between the months of December and January.

When seeing a Cirque du Soleil show, expect world class acrobatics and performers, beautiful sets, and an awe-inspiring experience.

Tickets for Cirque du Soleil in Malaga

Cirque du Soleil and its show Crystal have 11 shows, three of them Premium, spread over seven days between December 10 and 18 and will take place at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena.

Ticket prices are divided in two, between standard and premium sessions. Standard tickets are priced between €39 and €87. Premium tickets range from €44 to €92. Tickets for children from 2 to 12 years old have a 20% discount.

Timetable for Cirque su Soleil: Crystal in Malaga

– Saturday 10 December: 19:30.

– Sunday 11 December: 17:00.

– Wednesday 14 December: 21:30.

– Thursday 15 December: 21:30.

– Friday 16 December: 17:30 and 21:30.

– Saturday 17 December: 13:00, 17:00 (premium) and 21:00 (premium).

– Sunday 18 December: 13:30 and 17:30 (premium).

