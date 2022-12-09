AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has upgraded the weather warning to orange alert, in place due to torrential rain forecast throughout the whole province, except Antequera.

As of midnight until 12 noon today, Friday December 9, AEMET has increased the weather warning to orange alert, in place due to torrential rain forecast in the Serrania de Ronda, the Guadalhorce Valley, the western coast, Malaga capital and Axarquia, with up to 30 litres per square metre in an hour and 80 litres dumped in 12 hours predicted.

The highest accumulated rainfall is expected in the Serrania de Ronda.

Weather warning in Spain’s Malaga raised to Orange. Credit: AEMET.

The rain storm will not come alone, but will be accompanied by strong coastal winds.

The forecast sea swells up to three metres and damaging winds has prompted AEMET to activate weather warnings for coastal phenomena along the whole coast of Malaga, in force from 6am until 6pm today, Friday.

The entire Andalucian coast, from the coast of Huelva to the coast of Almeria will be under similar warnings, as will the coast of Murcia; in fact, between Granada and Murcia the alert for coastal phenomena will be maintained until midnight.

