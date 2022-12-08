A HUELVA man who went missing on Wednesday with his 22-month old grandson was found unconscious in his car today, and later died in hospital. The young boy was also with him in the vehicle, alive but in a very serious condition.

The alarm was raised by the man’s son after the pair disappeared from the municipality of Manzanilla. Following a search by the authorities, they were located in Villarrasa, another Huelva municipality some 16 kilometres away.

The man was taken to a local hospital but died at midday on Wednesday. The child, meanwhile, was flown by helicopter to the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville. He was due to be urgently treated in the intensive care unit there.

According to reports in the Spanish press, the brother of the man said that the incident could have been related to episodes of anxiety and depression that he suffered.

Read more: