A top-tier private investigator hired to track down missing X-Factor star Levi Davis has previously worked with a string of celebrities, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A team of agents from the UK-based private investigation firm, Gavin Burrows International Line of Inquiry, flew to Barcelona and will start scouring for valuable information today.

Clues have been scarce as the search for the 24-year-old former rugby union player rolls into the sixth week.

Levi first went missing on October 29 and was last seen outside The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona about 10.30pm – a signal on his mobile phone was last detected the next morning at Sants Estacio train station.

On Thursday, Levi’s mother Julie Davis told the Olive Press there would be a cash reward of 11,000 euros to anyone who could shed light on the whereabouts of her son.

Gavin Burrows volunteered to pay the reward money in exchange for helpful information.

Last year the highly-regarded private investigator thwarted a plot where a group posing as staff at a polo match planned to steal a lock of Prince Harry’s hair.

Prince Charles and Prince William were also attending that match.

The plot was uncovered amid speculation that James Hewitt – who created the Polo House project in Marbella – was the Duke of Sussex’s real father following Hewitt’s affair with Princess Diana.

Burrows liaised directly with senior police who were trying to infiltrate the group of DNA snatchers, and Prince Charles’ private secretary to thwart the plot successfully.

Burrows has also worked with 73 other A-list celebrities and royalty between 2019 and 2022, including late cricket legend Shane Warne, star musician Elton John and former Manchester United player Rodhri (Ryan) Giggs.

“We are very grateful to Gavin and his team for volunteering their time, expertise and the reward fund to help find Levi,” Davis said.

“We are still worried sick about him and just want him home safely.

“Hopefully this extra support will encourage people with any information to come forward.” About two weeks ago officers from Barcelona’s Mossos d’Esquadra force found Levi’s passport in the port area of the Catalonian capital, but no other clue had been uncovered since then.

The only reported sighting of Levi was of a woman who allegedly saw him at Placa de Sant Agusti looking ‘lost and confused’ on November 14.

That same woman claimed she also saw him at another nearby square identified as Placa del Canonge Colom, behind La Boqueria and near the La Rambla boulevard.

Both squares are a less then 10-minute from the Old Irish Pub, where he was last seen via CCTV.

However, Davis said both sightings could not be confirmed if they were actually of Levi.

Last week the Olive Press revealed that officers had warned the Davis family that they had found a body.

But officers later confirmed it was not of levi.

Davis told the Olive Press she was ‘still in shock’ at the grim news, which she had heard via Levi’s close friend Richard Squire.

“The worst thing was a couple of days ago when the police alerted us a body was found,” she said.

“His [Squire’s] words to me were and this is how the police put it to him, ‘a body has been found, we don’t have any confirmation who the body is but give us a few hours and we’ll get back in touch and let you know’.

“Well they didn’t get back in touch and instead Richard went back to them and they told him ‘sorry actually the body was of an elderly white man,’.

“I’m in shock and still am since then,” Davis said.

Levi, who played rugby for Bath in the UK, was holidaying in Ibizia with his friend Squire before taking the unscheduled boat trip to Barcelona on October 29.

He had flown to the party island to spend time with the British expat, who lives there.

International marketing consultant Squire revealed Levi had travelled to Barcelona to ‘visit someone, but he didn’t tell me who’. He added he had left his suitcase in Ibiza.

The day before Levi left Ibiza he had participated in a photoshoot, with the photographer posting pictures of the shoot on Instagram.

A dozen pictures of the Rugby star were uploaded, where Levi could be seen posing topless in the shallow waters of various beaches dotted around Ibiza.

The photos are captioned with a series of quotes from American civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

A GoFundMe page, set up by Levi’s friend Squire, has raised more than €1735 towards a target of €3000.

On the site it states the money will go towards travel and accommodation costs for the family members darting between Spain and the UK, as well as any ‘professional help he needs once he’s found’.

Police confirmed the investigation was still ‘open and ongoing’.

