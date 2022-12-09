2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Cala de Mijas with pool garage - € 189,000

Apartment La Cala de Mijas, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 189,000

Absolutely beautiful two bedroom apartment located within a sought after gated and secure community in La Cala de Mijas, only 5 minutes drive from the beautiful beach and front line to a very popular golf course (just 1km walk from the golf clubhouse). This naturally bright apartment has marble flooring throughout, an open plan lounge/dining room, fully fitted kitchen, two good sized bedrooms with the master having ensuite facilities and direct access to the terrace; pre-installed air conditioning hot and cold, plus a separate underground garage car parking space completes this show home… See full property details