Apartment

La Cala de Mijas, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 189,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Cala de Mijas with pool garage - € 189,000

Absolutely beautiful two bedroom apartment located within a sought after gated and secure community in La Cala de Mijas, only 5 minutes drive from the beautiful beach and front line to a very popular golf course (just 1km walk from the golf clubhouse). This naturally bright apartment has marble flooring throughout, an open plan lounge/dining room, fully fitted kitchen, two good sized bedrooms with the master having ensuite facilities and direct access to the terrace; pre-installed air conditioning hot and cold, plus a separate underground garage car parking space completes this show home… See full property details

