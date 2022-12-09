A proposed reform to the Penal Code that could see the six-year sentence of former president of the Junta de Andalucía José Antonio Griñan cut in half or even suspended is being considered by the government in Madrid.

The amendment, known as Article 432 bis and put forward by the Republican Left of Catalonia, would alleviate some of the legal pressures upon the former leaders of the Catalan independence movement.

But it would also impact on Griñan and eight others sentenced as part of the massive €680 million ERE corruption case between 2000 and 2009.

GRINNING ONCE AGAIN: Former president of the Junta de Andalucía José Antonio Griñan may see his prison sentence cut in half or dodge jail altogether under a proposed reform to the Penal Code

The change would see sentences of only six months to three years for public officials guilty of allocating funds they are in charge of to individuals ‘outside the public function’ but who were not convicted of stealing the money for themselves.

If the reform goes ahead, it could mean that Griñan’s sentence might be reduced by half, to a maximum of three years or even less.

It could even mean he dodges prison altogether, as a sentence of under two years could end up being suspended.

