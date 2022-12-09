GUSTS rising to 67km/h, torrential rain of 113mm/h, thunder and lightning have lashed Gibraltar and the surrounding area during some of the worst weather seen in recent years.

In Cadiz, a stunning video showed a bolt of lightning strike the tiny village of Benamahoma in the Grazalema National Park.

The freak weather, often related to climate change, was caused by a huge southwesterly storm moving in from the Atlantic Ocean.

The Gibraltar Government gave warnings of winds from 28-32 knots throughout Friday, with isolated gusts of 40-45 knots around Europa Point.

They would come with heavy rain and thunderstorms, the government said in a statement.

The Rock’s meteorological service tweeted: “Squall line approaching – torrential rain with thunder & very squally winds – peak instantaneous rate so far to 82.8mm/h!”

It later updated that ‘rain intensity peaked at 113mm/h on the MeteoGib Weather Station with gusts to 36kts or 67km/h so far’.

?#Gibraltar – 09/12 – latest data shows the rain intensity peaked at 113mm/h on the MeteoGib Weather Station with gusts to 36kts or 67km/h so far https://t.co/UWmMVgcVSf — MeteoGib (@MeteoGib) December 9, 2022

In an earlier tweet, Meteo Gib warned drivers to slow down, increase breaking distances and avoid unnecessary journeys.

The Ministry of Defence added: “Due to the strong winds and heavy rainfall, please take extra care when crossing the runway.

“Consider not cycling or using an electronic scooter whilst crossing.”

The only people who were rejoicing on Friday will be skiers and snowboarders.

Snow blanketed Sierra Nevada on Friday opening up Granada’s famous resort just in time for Christmas.

Monachil’s Civil Protection Service tweeted a video showing the white stuff coming down in huge flakes around its HQ in the mountains.

Así se encuentra #sierranevada ahora mismo desde la el parque de bomberos y protección civil ? pic.twitter.com/5Q8Mu1Og1r — AVPC Monachil (@AVPCMonachil) December 9, 2022 The extreme weather is expected to subside by Saturday morning.

ALSO READ: