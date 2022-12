Apartment Orihuela Costa, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 230,000

Aguamarina Bungalow on the ground floor facing south very close to the beach, the house has about 65 m2 with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, American kitchen, large living room and a large terrace with access to the common areas, the house is sold furnished and with air conditioned, it is sold together with its garage space and a storage room, the urbanization is completely fenced and has a large green area and a beautiful community pool… See full property details