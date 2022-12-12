SPAIN’S airports face serious problems over the festive season after the CC OO union representing 10,000 airport staff announced six days of strikes.

The CC OO say they’ve spent months talking to airport operator Aena over improved pay, especially as airport traffic has recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

They add that dividend payments have been passed on to private shareholders but workers have been snubbed.

It will formally register a first round of strike days with the Ministry of Labour this week, and has threatened more disruption well into 2023, including Easter.

The first dates will be December 22, 23, 30, and 31 in addition to January 6 and 8.

A CC OO statement said: “Despite warm words from Aena and the Ministry of Transport, the delay in reaching an agreement is causing a lot of uneasy among the workers and the unions present at the negotiating table.”

The union pointed out that it postponed strike plans for last week which would have taken in the two national bank holidays but promises by the Ministry to ‘solve the problem’ have still had not been kept.

READ MORE: