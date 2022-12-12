The Museo Picasso Malaga (MPM), following tradition, will organise its annual Christmas workshop for children.

This year, the workshop will have a focus on light and sensory experimentation and has been aptly christened ‘¡Iluminados!’ (Enlightened!).

The art sessions, designed for children aged between four and 12, will be held on the mornings of December, Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 from 9am to 2pm.

According to a press release from the museum, the first day will allow the budding artists to ‘experiment with the effect of light and shadows on cardboard surfaces, methacrylates and different types of paper’ in order to create ‘colourful projections.’

Day two of the workshop will be focused on ‘investigating the possibilities of violet light’, giving shape to a collective installation that can be visited by the participants’ families.

Registration, which includes all the artistic materials needed for the workshop, can be made through the museum’s website and places are limited.

The price is €50 per child and includes a visit to the museum, with a 15% discount for two or more siblings.



