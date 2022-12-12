A 25-year-old motorist was clocked exceeding a motorway speed limit by 95 km/h in Alicante Province.

Guardia Civil radar guns hit the top of their scale when his high-end car whizzed by their patrol on the AP-7 in Agost.

The vehicle roared to 215 km/h where the speed limit is 120 km/h per hour.

The Spaniard faces a variety of sanctions including penalty points, a fine, community service, and a driving ban of up to four years.

The Guardia Civil pointed out that keeping to speed limits reduces the number of accidents.

It cuts down possible injuries in case of a crash and allows more thinking time for drivers to judge unexpected situations on roads.

