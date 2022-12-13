2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calpe / Calp - € 189,000

Apartment Calpe / Calp, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 189,000

Nice renovated apartment very close to the beach (40 meters) located in the best area of Calpe, on a pedestrian street close to all kinds of businesses It consists of 2 very spacious bedrooms with new built-in wardrobes, a recently renovated bathroom with a shower, Roca toilets and furniture, a kitchen equipped with a serving hatch, a glazed laundry area, a spacious living room with a built-in bar counter, all glazed and very bright , newly installed PVC enclosure with thermal bridge break Air conditioning (cold-heat pump) in Living-Dining room, hot water (butane gas) Reforms carried out:… See full property details