Scientists in China have identified three crucial genes related to Multiple Sclerosis (MS), which raises the possibility of earlier diagnosis and advances potential treatments.

The researchers screened the proteins and genes involved in the disease, with their work published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology medical journal.

The findings offers a new window of insight into the currently incurable degenerative disease.

Over two million people worldwide are affected by MS, with few treatment options.

Spain’s leading MS expert, Xavier Montalbán, head of Neurology at Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, was excited about the breakthrough.

“The increasing knowledge of how the disease originates will allow us to not only find better treatments, but also better identify people at risk and start treating them earlier, slowing down the degenerative process,” he said.

