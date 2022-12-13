During these cold winter days, are you dreaming of your next holiday? If the answer is “yes”, the good news is that you can start planning it already. You might think that summer is still far away, but if you start to plan your trip now, you will make sure that everything goes smoothly and you will be able to relax and enjoy your holiday. Follow the tips below to plan your next trip in a simple and efficient way.

Travelling abroad requires a bit more planning than travelling within the UK, so we have prepared a quick to-do list that you can follow in this order, or by priority.

Prepare all your important travel documents, like your passport or visa.

If you are planning to travel overseas, do not just focus on your flight tickets. Bear in mind that you will need to bring important documents with you, like your passport, or possibly, a visa. Check well in advance if your passport or visa are not about to expire. If they are not up to date, you could run into problems. If you want to travel to Spain, for instance, and work there, you will probably have to apply for a working visa, or a digital nomad visa. If, on the contrary, you are travelling for tourism you will only need your passport. This is handy, because for many other destinations, you will need to apply for a visa even if you are travelling for a short holiday.

Do some research about your destination

Take some time to do some research and discover the activities that you don’t want to miss out on at your travel destination, like visiting a particular museum or historical site. If you do your research well, you might even find places which are a bit off the beaten path and are fantastic to visit!

Book ahead to save time and money

The best way to save money on your holiday is to book your flight tickets and accommodation well in advance. If you wait to the last minute, all the good deals will be gone. You should also book the tickets to the venues you might want to visit ahead of time. Of course it is always nice to improvise, but this will spare you hours of queuing to enter your favorite attraction.

Pack and get organised

This is something you should start doing a couple of days prior to your departure. Never do it the night before, as you might find out that your favourite shorts lie on the washing basket or that you cannot find your credit card. Choose your outfit for the travel day and be realistic as to what you really need during your holiday. Double check that you have all your necessary documents, wallet, credit card, passport or visa, as well as your telephone or other electronic devices.

For your return trip, follow the same steps!

For your return trip home, you simply have to follow the same advice, especially regarding the necessary documents you will need to travel, like your passport and your visa. Triple check that they are not expired and in the case of a visa, that it is valid until your last day in your destination. This is especially important in destinations like Cambodia, for instance, the e-visa is only valid for 30 days. Last, but not least, think how you will get home from the airport and book your transport in advance. This will save you a lot of time. As for packing your bags, this time it will be OK if you just throw everything inside.