A private investigator who worked with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is chasing ‘various leads’ in the missing Levi Davis case.

Investigator Gavin Burrows volunteered to help track down the former X-Factor star and sent a team of detectives from his firm, Line of Inquiry, to Barcelona.

His 12 agents have been working on rotation around the clock scouring the streets.

“We are following up a number of various leads,” Burrows, who has also worked with Elton John, told the Olive Press.

“This is an odd case. He must have spoken to somebody when he came to Barcelona or arranged to meet somebody but that person has never come forward.”

These posters are plastered all around Barcelona.

The 24-year-old Brit, who played rugby union for Bath, went missing on October 29 and has not been heard from since.

Levi was last seen outside the Old Irish Pub in Barcelona about 10.30pm on October 29 – a signal on his phone was last detected the next morning at Sants Estacio train station.

He also hasn’t used any of his bank cards.

Officers from Barcelona’s Mossos d’Esquadra force investigating the case found Levi’s passport in the port area of the Catalan capital about a fortnight ago – but no other clue had been uncovered since then.

Burrows has worked on high-profile cases in the past, including with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, late cricketer Shane Warne, and the brother of former Manchester United footballer Rodhri Giggs.

Private detective Gavin Burrows previously worked with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Last year Burrows thwarted a plot where a group posing as staff at a polo match planned to steal a lock of Prince Harry’s hair.

The plot was uncovered amid speculation that James Hewitt – who created the Polo House project in Marbella – was the Duke of Sussex’s real father following Hewitt’s affair with princess Diana.

The Davis family last week announced they would offer €11,500 to anyone who could find their loved one, thanks to Burrows who provided the money.

“We are very grateful to Gavin and his team for volunteering their time, expertise and the reward fund to help find Levi,” Levi’s mother Julie Davis said.

“We are still worried sick about him and just want him home safely.”

Levi was holidaying in Ibiza with his friend Richard Squire before taking an unscheduled boat trip to Barcelona on October 29.

International marketing consultant Squire revealed Levi had travelled to Barcelona to ‘visit someone, but he didn’t tell me who’. He added he had left his suitcase in Ibiza.

Police said their investigation was still ‘open and ongoing’.

