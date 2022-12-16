AROUND the province of Malaga there are villages with less residents than in a block of flats in a big city.

According to a 2018 census, there are almost a dozen villages with less than 300 inhabitants.

As expected, these villages are located in the mountains and do not have the best accessibility, which are some of the reasons for the lack of people.

Here are the Top Ten smallest villages, each of which has its own unique character and reason to visit.



10 – Jimera de Libar (376 inhabitants)

One of the reasons to visit is the beautiful riverbank formed by the Guadiaro river.



9 – Pujerra (294 inhabitants)

The hiking trails are one of the attractions that bring in tourists, which according to legend was where King Wamba – the last Visigothic King – originated from.



8 – Parauta (253 inhabitants)

The main attraction here is the Church of the Immaculate Conception, located in the centre of the village.



7 – Alpandeire (252 inhabitants)

This village is known because of one of its sons, Leopoldo de Alpandeire. Popularly known as Fray Leopoldo, he was a Capuchin friar, declared blessed by the Catholic Church who was born and raised in Alpandeire.



6 – Farajan (248 inhabitants)

Ernest Hemingway described it as ‘a white swan in a pond of green hope’. Need we say more?



5 – Cartajima (247 inhabitants)

The location of the village is at a significant height which means that visitors can enjoy spectacular views of the surroundings, including the contrast between chestnut trees and limestone landscapes.



4 – Juzcar (225 inhabitants)

The Blue Village. In the past, the facades of the houses and even the church and the town hall were painted blue in order to be like the Smurf Village.



3 – Benadalid (225 inhabitants)

A small, but well-maintained medieval fortress that today shelters the cemetery, welcomes those who arrive in the urban area of ??Benadalid.



2 – Salares (174 inhabitants)

Right in the heart of the village, through a maze of white facades, a visitor can find the minaret of the church of Santa Ana, built between the 13th and 14th centuries.



1 – Atajate (169 inhabitants)

The main attractions that you should visit are its neighbourhoods built at high elevation including many traditional facades, the Stone Cross, the church of San Jose and the Open Museum of the Mosto which is outdoors.

