AFTER what feels like weeks of rain, there is some good news for residents of Spain this Christmas. The holiday season will be drier than had originally been forecast by the Aemet state weather agency.

What’s more, the temperatures will be unseasonably high. That does, of course, rule out the chance of a white Christmas – not even the Pyrenees will see snowfall.

In the centre and the east of the country, minimum temperatures will be some 5ºC above average on Christmas Eve, and on Christmas Day itself, 3ºC to 5ºC above.

Seville will see highs of 22ºC at the weekend, Valencia 24ºC, Palma de Mallorca 21ºC, parts of the Canary Islands 25ºC, Málaga 21ºC and Granada 20ºC.

On Friday December 23, rain will affect the west of Galicia, and then spread to most of the northwest and central regions on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. There will also be high winds in areas of Galicia, Cantabria, the Pyrenees and central areas.

The Canary Islands will enjoy good conditions until Sunday, when a weather front from the Atlantic will bring with it rainfall and wind in the western islands.

Monday to Wednesday will also see rainfall in the Canary Islands, while on the Iberian peninsula it will once again rain in the northwest. The Balearic Islands will see stable conditions, while the temperature will fall slightly throughout the country.

