2 bedroom Flat for sale in Arta - € 320,000

Flat Artà, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 320,000

This beautiful first floor apartment is located in Colonia de Sant Pere, in a quiet area, very close to its beautiful promenade, its beach and coves with crystal clear water. We enter the apartment and we find the living room and dining room with access to the balcony. It has two double bedrooms, one of them with bathroom en suite with a large shower, the other bathroom has a bathtub. The kitchen is fully equipped, has a laundry room and from here you have access to a terrace overlooking the back of the house. The property is ideal for year-round living or vacations, easy to maintain and a… See full property details