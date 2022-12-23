WHERE the Olive Press leads, others follow.

While our stories are often picked up by the media in the UK our influence is not just restricted to the British media – Spanish big hitters are picking up on our exclusives too.

Take our front page splash on Spain’s Coca Queen, which we got after interviewing the National Police’ crack GRECO outfit in Marbella.

How we broke the story later picked up by El Pais

A week later it was followed up by Spain’s leading daily, El Pais, quickly followed by other Spanish papers and then, finally, the UK’s Telegraph. A true global scoop.

El Pais got the story – after the Olive Press

This came hot on the heels of various exclusives on missing Levi Davis in Barcelona picked up by Catalunya’s major media site El Caso, as well as the UK tabloids.

We spoke to Levi Davis’ mum

Then El Caso followed us up

Then there was another story of ours on former Manchester United star Lee Sharpe closing his bar in Javea. That made headlines in The Mirror, the Mail and the Sun.

You read it here first…

…then in the Sun

And let’s not forget the tip off we got from our German police sources to announce another global exclusive that sex offender Christian Brueckner would be charged with five more sex crimes in October. The whole world again followed that.

Increasingly, rather than follow the Olive Press, the UK media come straight to us to try and get a head start on the opposition.

At the moment we are working on a trio of investigations for the UK media, and have often worked with Sky, the BBC and even Amazon.

The big media groups appreciate our good old-fashioned feet on the ground journalism that the Olive Press is proud to specialise in.

And it’s why our subscribers to theolivepress.es are growing by the hundreds every month. They appreciate the Olive Press as their first port of call for news about Spain.