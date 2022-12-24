3 bedroom Villa for sale in San Fulgencio with pool - € 309,900

Villa San Fulgencio, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 309,900

The Mykonos residential complex is located in the La Marina urbanization. A beautiful area of the Costa Blanca, surrounded by nature and a short distance from all amenities. Only 20 minutes from Alicante airport, near the beautiful beaches of Guardamar del Segura, Playa de Marina and 2 km from La Marquesa golf course in Ciudad Quesada. The residential area consists of semi-detached houses on independent plots with a terrace, parking space and private pool. The houses are distributed in living room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. These Mediterranean-style designs offer a light-filled and… See full property details