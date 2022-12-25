IF you are on the Costa Blanca and want to let off some steam after the Christmas excesses, head for the Alicante province town of IBI.

This video shows people taking part in a giant flour and egg food fight in the streets of the town last year, and it promises to be just as messily fun in 2023.

In a 200-year-old tradition participants dress up in military outfits and stage a mock ‘revolution’ outside the town hall.

They pelt each other with flour and eggs – often by the tray load – and let off firecrackers in the annual Fests dels Enfarinats battle.

In 2020 the event, which is part of the Day of the Holy Innocents celebrations, a time in Spain for pulling pranks similar to the UK’s April Fools Day, was canceled.

It was reinstated in 2021 and this time round participants are sure to be determined to have a messily good time on Tuesday, December 28.

