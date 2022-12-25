THE Spanish royals have posted their annual Christmas card and the King and Queen are nowhere to be seen.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia decided to put their their two daughters, Leonor Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofia, to the fore with this beautiful picture.

Felicitación de Navidad de Sus Majestades los Reyes, Su Alteza Real la Princesa de Asturias y Su Alteza Real la Infanta Doña Sofía

The card was released with the message: “Christmas greetings from Their Majesties the King and Queen, Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias and Her Royal Highness the Infanta Doña Sofía,” while inside they signed their best wishes.