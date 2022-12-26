US actress Eva Longoria is spending a few days on the Costa del Sol over the festive period, alongside her husband, Mexican businessman Jose Antonio Baston, and her son Santi.

The popular performer, who rose to fame playing sassy Gabrielle Solis in the TV series Desperate Housewives, will celebrate the New Year at Nota Blu, a restaurant owned by former Qatari soccer player Zazou Belounis though the Casanis Group.

Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Foundation’s charity gala earlier this year. Photo: Cordon Press.

Longoria – a self-confessed lover of Marbella – will be accompanied by her son’s godparents, local businesswoman María Bravo and Puerto Rican actor Amaury Nolasco, as well as by the Spanish boxer of Georgian origin Ilia Topuria and some close friends.

The 47-year-old American has been in Figueras (Gerona) to film a six-episode series Land of Women for Apple TV+.

It is based on Sandra Barneda’s novel La tierra de las mujeres.

This is not the first visit Longoria has made to the Costa del Sol city in 2022. In the summer she spent a few days enjoying the city’s beaches while she visited for the Global Gift Foundation’s charity gala.

She returned in October for Maria Bravo’s birthday celebrations.

