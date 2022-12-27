MAYOR of Malaga Francisco de la Torre has had his official car towed away by Local Police.

The car was parked in a spot for ‘official vehicles’ only, which would normally not be a problem.

Francisco de la Torre:

Unfortunately the police officer who slapped a fine on it did not recognise it as the mayor’s car as it was new, had no official identifying signage and was registered in the name of a car hire company rather than the city hall.

So he slapped a fine on it and called in the tow truck to take it to the municipal pound.

The mayor had been attending Malaga’s Tourism Awards. It is thought that the fine has been cancelled and the car returned from the pound