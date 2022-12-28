2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool - € 264,000

Apartment Benissa, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 264,000

Apartment for sale in Benissa costa, situated in La Fustera, 1,2 Km from La Fustera Beach and from services (supermarket, restaurants…). It has an area of 93 m2 and consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 large bathroom, living dining open plan kitchen and a terrace where you can enjoy nice open views. It is equipped with air conditioning (hot and cold). This luxury apartment is part of a residential complex and enjoys all the services of a luxury hotel, such as 24 hours’ reception, monitored and automated access, large garden areas, large outdoor swimming pools (with an impressive waterfall), indoor… See full property details