THIS footage shows the spectacular rescue of a hiker who had got stuck on a zipline in Gaucin.

Malaga province firefighters from Manilva and Algatocin were called in at 3.15pm yesterday (December 27) to winch the unfortunate thrill-seeker to safety at the Castillo de Aguila.

Photo: Diputacion de Malaga

One firefighter climbed along the line to reach her, then accompanied the hiker back as she was hauled to safety.

She was unhurt in the incident.

The zipline, which is up to 40 metres above ground level, is part of a ‘via ferrata’ adventure route around the castle.

Organisers who run the route promise ‘fun, adventure and adrenaline’ to participants.