THREE airports in Spain have been named in the world’s top 100 for shops and restaurants according to the AirHelp Score 2022 rankings.

Madrid came top in Spain thanks to its array of Terminal 4(pictured above) fashion stores and is placed 33rd in the world.

Barcelona occupies slot 86, and Alicante-Elche airport is six places behind.

AirHelp is the world’s leading air passenger rights organisation and their survey showed the best airport in the world for shopping and gastronomy to be Dubai.

In second place was Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood and India’s Hyderabad occupied third spot.



Madrid is especially proud of its new ‘golden mile’ in Terminal 4 with some of the best fashion showcases for travellers.



“All fashion retailers want to have a presence in the T-4 and among the newcomers in 2022 were the new Mango store, in addition to others such as Desigual, Samsonite, Rituals and the latest addition, Munich,” an airport spokesman said.

The main national and international fashion brands present in T4 are: Zara, Mango, Carolina Herrera, Bvlgari, Loewe, Hackett, Hugo Boss, Escada Sport, Las Perla, Homeless, Lupo and Farrutx.

