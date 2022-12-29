4 bedroom Apartment for sale in Denia - € 191,000

Apartment Dénia, Alicante 4 beds 2 baths € 191,000

Blue square is delighted to present this fabulous first floor bright apartment, two minutes from the city centre and just a corner away from one of the biggest grocery stores in Denia. This apartment offers three bedrooms with a possibility of a fourth bedroom, currently used as an office room. Two bathrooms (reformed in 2021), one used as an ensuite in the masters bedroom. The living room is spacious and has an exit to the balcony with urban views. The building has a lift which was recently reformed. The apartment is equipped with Aerothermics, Individual AC units and Electric shutters.