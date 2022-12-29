A COUPLE in Barcelona province has filed a police report after a video of their underage daughter performing a sex act in a nightclub went viral.

The images, which were shared via the social media site TIkTok and on Twitter, show the youngster fellating a young man in the middle of a packed dance floor at Waka, which is located in Sant Quirze del Vallès, on the outskirts of the city of Sabadell.

When the man realises that he is being recorded, he pulls up his trousers and stops the filming.

The Catalan regional police are now investigating the sharing of the video, which is an offence under Spanish law, whether it be via social media or messaging apps such as WhatsApp. The parents have also claimed that their daughter was being sexually assaulted.

The incident is the latest in a long line of problems at the nightclub, according to reports in Spanish media. In November 2021, a video of the establishment’s bouncers beating up a youngster went viral.

Some days later, there was another fight outside the club, and on that occasion the door staff were accused of racism. A subsequent protest against the alleged racist behaviour on December 5 of last year ended with disturbances, with rocks and fireworks thrown.

Then this year, an accusation was made by a young woman that she had been sexually assaulted in the club, while in March there was a knife fight outside.

