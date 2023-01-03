Barcelona’s Las Ramblas has beaten iconic tourist sites such as the Eiffel Tower and Italy’s Trevi Fountain to be named the worst spot for pickpockets in Europe.

The busy pedestrian strip in the Catalonian capital took the top spot for thieves nabbing possessions from people’s pockets, according to a study by The Express.

There were more than 3,270 reviews mentioning pickpockets on the famous street which is first on many tourists’ checklists.

Las Ramblas is crowded all year round but is usually busiest during the peak summer season.

The boulevard runs down to the port and is usually packed with street performers, artists and living statues.

The area around Paris’ Eiffel Tower was the second worst hotspot for pick-pocketing in the world.

There were more than 3,270 reviews mentioning pickpockets in Barcelona. Photo: De Ralf Roletschek

Italy’s Trevi Fountain took the third spot and is one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions.

Tourists are encouraged to keep their wits about them at famous landmarks because pickpockets may target distracted people.

Train stations, airports and other public transport hubs could also be targets for opportunistic pickpockets.

Paris had the most pick-pocketing hotspots of any European city, with Sacre Coeur, the Louvre and Notre Dame making the list.

Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia was also included while Rome’s Colosseum was another popular area for theft.

If a tourist is a victim of pickpockets, they should contact the local police or ask their accommodation provider for help.

