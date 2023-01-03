THE Policia Nacional have tracked down a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing an escort in Valencia.

Painstaking investigations identified the 20-year-old man as being in Brussels.

Belgian police detained him on a European Arrest Warrant and he faces an extradition hearing.

The victim, who worked as an escort, got a phone call in mid-November from a client contracting her services.

She arrived at a Valencia apartment to find the man threatening her with a knife.

He covered her head and demanded the PIN number of her credit card and that she hand over her mobile phone.

The man subsequently extracted €330 from her bank account.

It was just the start of the woman’s ordeal as he tied her hands to the top of a bed and raped her twice.

He then left the property but she managed to free herself and flee the apartment.

She went straight to the police and produced the knife that the man used to threaten her.

The extradition warrant charges the 20-year-old fugitive with sexual assault, robbery with violence, and illegal detention.

