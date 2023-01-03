3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Talamanca with pool garage - € 500,000

Apartment Talamanca, Ibiza 3 beds 2 baths € 500,000

This luminous comfortable apartment is located in a very convenient location near Talamanca just 2 minute walk to the main beach & also a short walking distance to the luxury harbour Marina Botafoc with all the amenities and excellent restaurants. The 100 square meter apartment is located on the second floor with an elevator, it is distributed in 2 spacious bedrooms (one of them is the main one with an en-suite bathroom), a total of 2 bathrooms, a kitchen open to the living room, from here you can access to the balcony where you can enjoy the views, also from both bedrooms it has a view… See full property details