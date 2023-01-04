3 bedroom Villa for sale in Caudete with pool garage - € 185,000

Caudete, Albacete 3 beds 3 baths € 185,000

Detached Villa with a pool, guest annex and garage. Detached Villa located less than 10 minutes drive from the town center, or a 45min walk along a quiet countryside road. The property has a main house, with 2 bedrooms (plus a third bedroom in a loft style with an automatic folding wooden ladder), 2 bathrooms, a lounge-dining room with a wood burner, open plan kitchen and a conservatory/terrace at the front, with sliding doors out onto the pool area. Tarmac road most of the way and a good dirt track at the end. Close access to the new Murcia – Valencia motorway, about 5 minutes drive away….