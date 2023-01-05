Spain’s new digital nomad visa for non-EU citizens to live and work in the country for up to five years is set to come into effect at the end of January 2023 after Parliament gave it the green light.

This puts Spain on the map as the latest European country to offer a digital nomad visa, joining the likes of Italy, Greece, Croatia, and Portugal as they try to attract affluent young freelancers to add to their tax bases.

The visa is part of a law called the Startup Act, which is aimed at boosting entrepreneurship and the tech sector in Spain.

In order to apply, prospective workers will need to be a citizen of a country outside the European Economic Area, have been working remotely for at least a year, and have an employment contract or a history of consistent employment as a freelancer outside of Spain.

They will also need to show that they earn at least €2,000 per month and have an address in Spain.

The initial visa is valid for 12 months, after which they can apply for permanent residency for a maximum of five years, with the option for close family members to join you.

There may also be tax breaks on offer for digital nomads living and working in Spain under the scheme.

But keep in mind that digital nomads using the scheme are only permitted to receive up to 20% of their revenue from Spanish companies.

