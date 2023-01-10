Playa Flamenca, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 139,500

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Playa Flamenca with pool garage - € 139,500

Sunny semi-detached house in Playa Flamenca, Orihuela Costa The property consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Outside the house we have a large patio of about 40 m2 with an access for cars, a BBQ area and a storage room On the ground floor there is the living-dining room and separate kitchen, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom The second floor of the house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large terrace of 20 m2 with open views On the top floor of the property, we will find a 30 m2 solarium, where we have a wooden house located. The house is located near La Zenia, Cabo Roig, Campoamor and Torrevieja… See full property details

