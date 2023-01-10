LAST December was the warmest since records began National weather agency, AEMET, says.

On average, temperatures were 2.5ºC above normal for the last month of the year—the warmest since records began in 1961 and 0.2ºC warmer than 1989, which, until now, had been the year with the warmest December.

Overall, the month of December went down in the books as very mild, with an average temperature in the Spanish Peninsula of 9.5ºC, which is 2.9ºC above the average for this month, according to the 1981-2010 reference period.

According to AEMET, December was extremely warm in most of the south and east of the peninsula, and very warm in the rest of peninsular Spain.

The most notable thermal anomalies were close to +3ºC in large areas of Galicia, Castile and Leon, the Basque Country, Extremadura, southern Madrid, Castile-La Mancha, central Andalucia, inland Murcia and Valencia, southern Aragon and inland Catalonia.

Additionally, some areas of the Balearic Islands, east of the Spanish mainland, reached values close to +4°C above average.

