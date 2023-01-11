THE international seaport of Malaga will welcome eight cruise ship calls during the first month of 2023.

January is a typically quiet month for cruise activity to Malaga, although the numbers forecast for this month improve on the five stopovers of last year.

The cruise activity in the first 31 days of 2023 will, however, have the interesting peculiarity that the eight cruise calls will be made by only four ships, two of which will repeat several visits until March and April.

One of the cruise ships to repeat its docking is the Norwegian Sun, which was actually the last tourist ship to visit the port of Malaga in 2022 and will be the first to debut the 2023 season this Friday, January 13.

This 258 metre vessel, which can accommodate 2,323 passengers at maximum occupancy, will begin an 11-day route starting and finishing at the Malaga cruise facilities.

Touching the ports of Cadiz, Lisbon, Funchal, Tenerife, Las Palmas, Lanzarote, Agadir, Casablanca and Gibraltar, the Norwegian Cruise Line ship, will maintain this same itinerary with embarkations and disembarkations until March 31, by which time it will have completed a total of twelve visits to the port of Malaga, one of the oldest seaports in the Mediterranean.

