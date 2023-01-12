A Mallorcan man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for blackmailing six teenage girls into sending him naked pictures.

The 22-year-old approached a series of girls aged between 12 and 17 via Whatsapp and Instagram at the end of 2020 and asked them to send him naked or revealing pictures.

Having got one photo, he then used it to blackmail his victims into sending more, threatening to send naked photos of one victim to her boyfriend.

Another victim was a 17-year-old girl contacted through Instagram who is registered as having learning difficulties.

She sent him pictures and videos of herself naked, and in return the defendant sent her videos of himself masturbating.

The defendant grew bolder, eventually making phone calls to his victims and even speaking with family members, following up with violent threats if he did not receive more pictures.

A police search of the young man’s home in March 2021 revealed a mobile phone with 19,035 photographs and 2,612 videos of a sexual nature.

