OIL giant Repsol is joining forces with agricultural organisation ASAJA to transform agricultural and livestock waste into renewable fuels.

ASAJA, which represents 200,000 farmers and livestock breeders in Spain, has signed a collaboration agreement with Repsol t to ‘promote projects that focus on the circular economy to promote sustainability in rural areas’.

They will pool their expertise and knowledge to search for ways to improve the management of agricultural and livestock by-products in rural and sparsely populated areas where logistics can be a major obstacle.

A biomass plant. Photo: Adobe Stock

Repsol will analyse the potential to use farming waste and slurry as raw materials to make renewable fuels.

And on the flip side, Repsol will examine the possibility of reuse of by-products from the refining industry as fertilisers to increase agricultural yield and productivity.

Berta Cabello, Repsol’s Director of Renewable Fuels, explained: “Agriculture and livestock are key sectors in Spain. At Repsol, we are working with them to develop the rural economy and transform the by-products of this activity into renewable and circular fuels and materials, which in turn can be reused in the sector.”

Pedro Barato, Chairman of ASAJA, said he was very satisfied with the signing of this agreement because ‘the projects to be carried out with Repsol will allow ASAJA to be at the forefront of the latest technology in the production of clean energy to improve the environment’.

