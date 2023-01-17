3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benaguasil with pool - € 142,000

Benaguasil, Valencia 3 beds 1 baths € 142,000

Detached Villa for sale located in Benaguasil, in a quiet and well connected area It is a house located in a rustic area, with few neighbors (they live all year), surrounded by fields and a step away from the La Fenosa natural park where you can enjoy the Turia river The property has a large plot of about 1000 m2, a pool with a purifier and tile (completely fenced, with about 40 m2), a garage with capacity for two vehicles or as a large warehouse-storage room (about 32 m2), the house is located built on two floors (with about 80 m2 on two floors), the ground floor has a living room with… See full property details