Andalusia has registered its first case of the ‘kraken’ variant of the Covid-19 coronavirus that has been sweeping across the USA.

The announcement was made by Catalina García, the Minister of Health and Families, who declined to provide further details about the state and whereabouts of the infected patient.

However, the minister delivered a message of calm to residents of Andalucia, stating that information from the USA indicates that the Kraken is ‘not more virulent’ than other variants, although it is ‘more contagious’.

No action is expected to be taken regarding the arrival of Kraken to Spanish shores, although debate still rages on about the requirement for masks on public transport.

Meanwhile, demands have been made that the Ministry of Health subject all arrivals from China to Covid tests rather than just a random selection.