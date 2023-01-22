Andalucia will launch its own nano-satellite into space this year in a bid to gather more data about sustainability and agriculture.

The Junta of Andalucia will launch the nano-satellite, weighing less than 10kg, later in the year as part of a European project called Smartfood.

The project is financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), with money allocated to Andalucia and focuses on monitoring the impact of agricultural and fisheries systems on biodiversity and ecosystems.

The project aims to achieve greater food security and quality through sustainable agricultural production and maritime research.

The nano-satellite will also help analyse the impact of climate change, and focus on monitoring data relating to environmental quality.

The regional government earmarked nearly five million euros for the project.

