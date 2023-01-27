A deranged caretaker has been caught on a secret camera violently shaking and suffocating an elderly handicapped woman.

National Police officers arrested the suspect in Velez-Malaga this week after a video camera was installed in the elderly woman’s room and exposed the caretaker’s violence.

“The suspect not only did not provide the care that the 78-year-old victim needed, but also placed rags over her face, blocking her airways, shook her and yelled in her ear,” police said.

The woman’s neighbour suspected the abuse and installed the hidden camera.

The neighbour had been the woman’s carer until recently.

The woman, who was bedridden in her room, has now been admitted to hospital.

READ MORE: