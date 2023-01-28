A pet owner desperate to find her beloved cat has offered a whopping 1000 euros for its return.

But Alba didn’t end up stumping out the huge reward as she herself found her cat Tokio hiding inside the basement of her neighbour’s house in Arroyo de la Miel.

Alba is finally reunited with her cat Tokio.

The 19-year-old student plastered signs all over the Andalucian coast town while her cat disappeared without a trace in the Avenida del Tomillar area for 11 days.

The feline was not a pedigree, it was just a standard cat and Alba said she was so desperate to get her back home that she offered the huge reward.

“My cat is like my daughter,” she told the Olive Press.

“At this moment money was not important, I just wanted her to return”.

One of many signs Alba plastered all over the area.

On the sign, written in Spanish, Alba said she was “desperately searching” for her tri-coloured furry friend.