3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Altea with pool - € 320,000

Altea, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 320,000

Terraced house for sale in Altea de Vella. The house of 100 m2 is distributed in 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Going up the staircase we enter the main floor, where we find a spacious living-dining room, bathroom and open kitchen. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. Both bedrooms come with dormer windows in the roof with electric blinds and rain sensor. The house has parking for two cars through the sliding door, large garden, barbecue with pergola, laundry room (storage room). It also has a modern swimming pool of 28 m2 with beach and stairs of stoneware and salt water. Each… See full property details