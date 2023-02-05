SPAIN has chosen Blanca Paloma to be its next Eurovision contestant after a week-long competition in benidorm.

She came out on top at Benidorm Fest 2023  with her song Eaea and will head to Liverpool for this year’s show.

Paloma was one of eight contestants to make it to the grand final.

Benidorm Fest And Eurovision 2022 Presentation In Madrid, Spain 23 Dec 2021
Blanca Paloma. Photo: Cordon Press

The eight finalists were:

Karmento — “Quiero y duelo”

Megara — “Arcadia”

Alice Wonder — “Yo quisiera”

Fusa Nocta — “Mi familia”

Agoney — “Quiero arder”

Blanca Paloma — “Eaea”

José Otero — “Inviernos en Marte”

Vicco — “Nochentera”

