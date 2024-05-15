15 May, 2024 @ 16:09
15 May, 2024 @ 13:35
1 min read

Polly wants a walk! Adorable moment a PARROT latches onto American expat’s head during afternoon stroll on Spain’s Costa del Sol – before being reunited with his worried owner

by

Cafe con Parrot? An American expat made a friend during their afternoon coffee after a parrot took up residence on their head. 

Michele Jordan and her husband were enjoying an afternoon coffee in Honore, Estepona when a parrot flew up to their table. 

The ‘friendly’ bird ‘stayed quite a while’ with the couple, even hopping on Michele’s head. Even when the pair set off on a walk around town, the grey parrot continued to follow them. 

She posted about the incident on Estepona Info and Chat, a local Facebook group, in hopes of finding the owner. 

Squaking surprise! The parrot took a liking to an American expat while she enjoyed a brew.
Photo: Michele Jordan/Facebook

Luckily, the owner, a local Spanish lady, swooped in and claimed the bird. 

According to the owner’s Facebook post reporting the parrot missing, it had disappeared over a week earlier, on May 7. 

The bird had been missing for over a week. Photo: Facebook

She said: “I’m begging whoever finds him to return him to me, it would be very noble.”

Now, it is hoped the owner will be reunited with her beloved pet.

Tags:

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

Huge haul of counterfeit art including 15 Salvador Dali fakes is discovered in Spain's Valencia

