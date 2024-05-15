Polly wants a walk! Adorable moment a PARROT latches onto American expat’s head during afternoon stroll on Spain’s Costa del Sol – before being reunited with his worried owner

Cafe con Parrot? An American expat made a friend during their afternoon coffee after a parrot took up residence on their head.

Michele Jordan and her husband were enjoying an afternoon coffee in Honore, Estepona when a parrot flew up to their table.

The ‘friendly’ bird ‘stayed quite a while’ with the couple, even hopping on Michele’s head. Even when the pair set off on a walk around town, the grey parrot continued to follow them.

She posted about the incident on Estepona Info and Chat, a local Facebook group, in hopes of finding the owner.

Squaking surprise! The parrot took a liking to an American expat while she enjoyed a brew.

Photo: Michele Jordan/Facebook

Luckily, the owner, a local Spanish lady, swooped in and claimed the bird.

According to the owner’s Facebook post reporting the parrot missing, it had disappeared over a week earlier, on May 7.

The bird had been missing for over a week. Photo: Facebook

She said: “I’m begging whoever finds him to return him to me, it would be very noble.”

Now, it is hoped the owner will be reunited with her beloved pet.

